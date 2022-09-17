September 17, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Iran U17 football team lose to Japan ￼

1 min read
10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tehran Times – NIIGATA, Iran U17 football team lost to Japan 2-1 in the 24th International Youth Soccer on Saturday.

Mohammad Askari scored Iran’s goal in the 87th minute.

The four-team tournament is being held in Niigata, Japan from Sept. 17 to 19.

Iran takes part in the competition as part of the preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 qualification in October, where they have been drawn in Group I along with Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts), and Laos.

Related Stories

1 min read

Magyar Kupa: Zahedi scores twice to help Puskás defeat Csákvár

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
2 min read

Iran’s World Cup countdown begins with coach Queiroz at the helm

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 min read

Iran squad announced for WC warmup matches against Uruguay, Senegal ￼

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

1 min read

Magyar Kupa: Zahedi scores twice to help Puskás defeat Csákvár

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
2 min read

Iran’s World Cup countdown begins with coach Queiroz at the helm

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 min read

Iran U17 football team lose to Japan ￼

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 min read

Iran squad announced for WC warmup matches against Uruguay, Senegal ￼

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan