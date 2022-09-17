Iran U17 football team lose to Japan ￼

Tehran Times – NIIGATA, Iran U17 football team lost to Japan 2-1 in the 24th International Youth Soccer on Saturday.

Mohammad Askari scored Iran’s goal in the 87th minute.

The four-team tournament is being held in Niigata, Japan from Sept. 17 to 19.

Iran takes part in the competition as part of the preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 qualification in October, where they have been drawn in Group I along with Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts), and Laos.