Estili attacks Canada’s ‘political act’

By Anthony Harwood

IRAN’s footballers will pull together in time for the World Cup and overcome a summer of chaos caused by Canada’s ‘political act’ in blocking its summer training camp, says Hamid Reza-Estili.

Team Melli’s France 98 hero resigned as general manager when the team’s former boss, Carlos Queiroz, was re-appointed head coach just 75 days before Iran’s opening match in Qatar.

Estili, 55, who scored in his country’s famous 2-1 victory over the USA at the 1998 World Cup in France, reflected on the disruption to the team’s preparations caused by what happened in Canada.

The upheaval ultimately led to the sacking of the manager, Dragan Skocic, who had taken Iran through World Cup qualification, winning 15 out of 18 games in charge, in a decision which divided the players, only for him to be temporarily re-instated in July.

Earlier this month Queiroz – who was in charge of Iran at the two previous World Cups in Brazil and Russia – was re-appointed head coach following the election of Mehdi Taj as president of the Iranian Football Federation.

The summer setback for Iran happened when the authorities decided to cancel its June tour due to protests at Tehran’s shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner nearly three years ago, which claimed the lives of 85 Canadians and permanent residents.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticised the tour and an exhibition match in Vancouver between Canada and Iran was called off.

Speaking before Queiroz’ appointment, Estili said: “We certainly had some issues within our team that cannot be denied. The disappointing political act of the Canadian Soccer Association cancelling our training camp in Canada and subsequent friendly matches against Canada and Ecuador there, wreaked havoc with our preparations programme in June.

“Our regional colleagues in Qatar helped us greatly to organise a 12-day training camp in Qatar on short notice, for which we were grateful. However, that last minute change of plan opened up a rift within our team that dragged on for some weeks after the conclusion of our June camp.

“We have had lengthy discussions with our players and coaching staff and finally everyone is on board and of the opinion that we need to be united in our approach and thinking for our huge task ahead of us. Whatever differences of opinion we may have should be resolved internally. That is understood and taken on board by everyone.”

At the top of the Queiroz in-tray will be two friendlies later this month, against Uruguay and Senegal, the only two games ahead of the first World Cup match against England on November 21st.

Estili added: “From the management side of our national team, we have planned an eight-day two-game training camp in Austria during the upcoming FIFA dates window in September. We have confirmed two friendly matches against two World Cup bound oppositions; Uruguay and Senegal.

“Having done our job to ensure we have a far better get together than this last June, it is the turn of our coaching and playing staff to show great resolve to concentrate on the task in hand, which they will do.

“We will take full advantage of our time together in Austria in September to once again establish that team spirit that elevated us to great heights during our qualifying campaign. We will be ready to face our tough Group B opponents in England, Wales and the United States.”

Queiroz, who was manager of Real Madrid and assistant manager at Manchester United during two spells under Alex Ferguson, left his job coaching Egypt earlier this year after Mo Salah’s team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

In Qatar, he will be hoping to take Iran to the knock-out stages of the World Cup for the first time.

Four years ago in Russia, Team Melli, almost made it, after beating Morocco in the opening game and drawing 1-1 with Portugal.

Photos: Naeem Ahmadi