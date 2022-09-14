September 14, 2022

Iran victorious over Vietnam at 2022 Continental Futsal Championship [VIDEO] ￼

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran defeated Vietnam 3-1 at the 2022 Continental Futsal Championship underway in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

Alireza Javan (two goals) and Mehdi Karimi were on target for Iran.

 Iran had defeated Finland 2-1 in their opening match in Group B.

The tournament is being held from Sept. 11 to 16.

Iran (sixth in world rankings), Morocco (ninth), Finland (18th), Thailand (20th), Vietnam (40th) and Angola (46th) compete in the tournament.

Six teams are divided into two groups, played in a round-robin format. The top two teams per group will advance to the semifinals.

