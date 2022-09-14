Carlos Queiroz ready for his mission in Iran [VIDEO] ￼￼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran newly-appointed coach Carlos Queiroz says that he is ready for the Mission in Iran.

The Portuguese coach was officially appointed as Team Melli coach on Thursday as the replacement for Dragan Skocic.

He shared a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday and said he is committed to his duties.

“When the family call you home, all you do is simply just show up. Fully committed to your duties and ready for the Mission. Let’s do it together Lads! To the future! Thank you so much Team Melli,” Queiroz wrote.

Iran will have to play England in Group B on Nov. 21 before taking on Wales and the U.S.

Qatar will be Queiroz’s fourth appearance at the World Cup as a coach, having led his native Portugal in 2010 before taking Iran to the finals in Brazil and Russia.

Iran will be appearing at the World Cup for the sixth time and have never advanced beyond the group phase.