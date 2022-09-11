IPL: Persepolis, Esteghlal victorious [VIDEO]￼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis, and Esteghlal football teams defeated their rivals on Matchweek 6 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Persepolis beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 thanks to a brace from Jürgen Locadia.

Saman Narimanjahan gave the hosts a lead in the 11th minute.

Locadia was brought down in the area by Milad Bagheri in the 55th minute. Bagheri was shown a red card and Locadia leveled the score from the spot.

The Dutch striker completed his brace in the 69th minute.

Earlier in the day, defeated Nassaji 3-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Peyman Babaei opened the scoring for Esteghlal four minutes into the match.

Kevin Yamga made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just before the break.

Nassaji defender Amirmehdi Janmaleki was sent off in the 48th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Mohammad Mohebi scored Esteghlal’s third goal in the 55th minute.

With nine minutes remaining, Ayyoub Kalantari pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

In Isfahan, Sepahan were held to a goalless draw by Aluminum.

Paykan suffered a 1-0 loss against Gol Gohar in Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Malavan and Foolad match was canceled due to heavy rain in Bandar Anzali.

Mes Kerman shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Zob Ahan.

Tractor earned a late home win over Sanat Naft.

Mes Rafsanjan also defeated Havadar 2-1.

Persepolis remained top with 14 points, followed by Gol Gohar with 12 points.