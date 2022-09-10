Team Melli training camp to begin on Sept. 14th [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team will start their training camp on Sept. 14th in Tehran.

Newly-appointed coach Carlos Queiroz will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday and start his work a day later.

The Portuguese coach replaced Dragan Skocic as Team Melli’s coach on Thursday.

Iran’s national football team will leave Tehran on Sept. 17th for Vienna, Austria.

Iran is scheduled to play Uruguay on Sept. 23rd in a friendly match in Austria, and meet Senegal four days later.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S., and Wales.