Tasnim – TEHRAN, Javad Nekounam is a leading candidate to be one of Carlos Queiroz’s assistants.

The current Foolad coach is one of Iran’s best young managers and would help bolster a strong coaching staff.

The football federation officially sacked Dragan Skocic on Thursday and hired Queiroz as Team Melli’s coach.

Iran is drawn in Group B along with England, the US, and Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Foolad and Nekounam have not reacted to the speculations so far.