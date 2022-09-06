IPL: Sadeghi double helps Persepolis past Havadar, Isfahan derby ends in draw [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Saeid Sadeghi scored two goals as Persepolis football team defeated Havadar 3-1 here on Matchweek 5 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Dutch forward Jürgen Locadia opened the scoring for Persepolis in the 13th minute and Sadeghi scored twice in the 36th and 62nd minutes.

Havadar scored a consolation goal in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot. Dariush Shojaeian converted his penalty into a goal.

Havadar was reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute after Amirhossein Pourmohammad was shown a straight red card.

In Isfahan, Sepahan shared spoils in a 1-1 draw with Zob Ahan.

Naft Masjed Soleyman defeated Sanat Naft 2-1 in Abadan.

Nassaji beat Mes Kerman 2-0 in Ghaemshahr.

Aluminum suffered a 2-0 home loss against Tractor in Arak.

Gol Gohar edged past Malavan 1-0 in Sirjan and Foolad was held to a goalless draw against Mes Rafsanjan in Ahvaz.

Persepolis remained top with 11 matches, followed by Gol Gohar and Foolad with nine points.