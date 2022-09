12 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Paykan football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

The stalemate means Esteghlal drop to sixth place, three points behind IPL leaders Persepolis after five weeks.

Esteghlal were the dominant team in the match against Paykan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium but failed to score a goal in their home match.