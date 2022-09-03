IPL: Cheick Diabate joins Persepolis

(No Ratings Yet)

128 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Malian forward Cheick Diabate joined Persepolis football team on Friday.

The 34-year-old forward has penned a one-year deal with Persepolis with an option for a further year.

The Reds have previously completed the signing of Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia.

Persepolis lead Iran Professional League (IPL) table with eight points out of four matches.

Diabate started his career in Bordeaux in 2008 and has also played in French clubs Ajaccio, Nancy and Metz.

He joined Persepolisâ€™s archrivals Esteghlal in 2019 and scored 17 goals in 33 matches for the Blues in two seasons.