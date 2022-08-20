IPL: Shares of Esteghlal and PersepolisÂ to be publically traded at IFB

40 views

Financial Tribune – TEHRAN, The ticker symbols of Tehran’s two major football clubs, Esteghlal and Persepolis, will open next week, five months after their initial public offering, head of the Iran Privatization Organization.

“The two clubs have finally disclosed the details of their contracts to capital market authorities and Iran Fara Bourse is expected to open their ticker symbols,” Hossein Qorbanzadeh was quoted as saying by IBENA.

“The two clubs were required to disclose the total value of contracts of players and coaches as a prerequisite for opening the ticker symbols,” he said, “Both clubs submitted the information to the Security and Exchange Organization and they have agreed to open the ticker symbols on Sunday or Monday.”