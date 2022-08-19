IPL: Persepolis held by Foolad, Tractor draw with Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

72 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team was held to a goalless draw against Foolad in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

The Reds hosted Foolad in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis produced a poor performance in the match against Foolad in front of some 60,000 fans.

It was a second goalless draw for Persepolis after they shared the spoils against Zob Ahan in the first week of IPL.

Tractor drew 1-1 with Zob Ahan in Tabriz, Mes Kerman defeated Paykan 3-0, Havadar finished in a 1-1 draw against Naft Masjed Soleyman, and Sanat Naft lost to Aluminum 1-0.

On Thursday, Esteghlal battled back to win 3-1 against Malavan, Sepahan defeated Nassaji 2-1 and Mes Rafsanjan were held to a goalless draw against Gol Gohar.