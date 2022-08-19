IPL: Esteghlal defeats Malavan, Sepahan wins against Nassaji [VIDEO]

90 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team came from a 1-0 loss to beat Malavan 3-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Sajad Bazgir scored for the hosts in the 37th minute but Aref Gholami leveled the score in the 57th minute.

Substitute Mehdi Ghaedi made it 2-1 in the 79th minute and Mehdi Mehdipour scored the third goal from the penalty spot in injury time in Bandar Anzali’s Sirous Ghayeghran Stadium.

Elsewhere, Mes Rafsanjan and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Sepahan defeated Nassaji 2-1 in Isfahan.