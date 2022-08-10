Jahanbakhsh scores brace in friendly win over FC DordrechtÂ [VIDEO]

324 views

Vi.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord played a closed-door practice match against FC Dordrecht on Tuesday afternoon. The team from Rotterdam won 5-0 and was too strong for the Eerste Divisie side.

For Feyenoord, the only players who came into action on Tuesday were those who had not been in the starting lineup for Sunday’s Eredivisie match against Vitesse.

Cole Bassett opened the scoring early against the guests from Dordrecht. Then it was Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s turn. The Iranian attacker first convincingly scored a penalty after a foul on Mimeirhel Benita.

Three minutes after that goal, Jahanbakhsh scored a free kick just under thirty meters from the Dordrecht goal. He shot it in flawlessly to make the score 3-0.

Feyenoord increased the scoreline further in the second half via goals from Noah Naujoks and Aliou BaldÃ©.

Line-up Feyenoord

Marciano; Benita, Valk (81. Green), Van der Zeeuw, Hartman (59. Kleijn); Toornstra, Bassett, Dermane (46. Hearts); Jahanbakhsh (81. Balde), Naujoks, Taabouni.