FFIRI: Presidential race down to three candidates

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Three candidates are in the race to become the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI)’s next president.

Candidates for the post:

Mirshad Majedi: The current caretaker of FFIRI.

Azizollah Mohammadi: Former head of the league organization.

Mehdi Taj: Former president of the football federation.

The FFIRI presidential elections will be held on Aug. 30th.

Iran football federation is being led by an interim president since February after Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was removed from his post.