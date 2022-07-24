Esteghlal complete signing of Kaveh Rezaei

48 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football club completed the signing of Iran international forward Kaveh Rezaei.

The 30-year-old forward has most recently played for Belgian club OH Leuven.

He traveled to Turkey on Thursday to join Esteghlalâ€™s training camp shortly after signing the deal with the Iranian league champions.

Rezaei started his playing career in 2009 in Foolad and has also played in Iranian teams Saipa and Zob Ahan.

He was a member of Esteghlal in the 2015-16 season before joining Charleroi a year later.