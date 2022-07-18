2022 CAFA Women’s Championship: Iran defeats Turkmenistan

93 views

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated Turkmenistan 4-0 in the 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship on Sunday.

Hasti Foroozandeh, Melika Tavakoli, Afsaneh Chatrenoor and Mohadese Zolfi scored for Iran.

Iran, who have already defeated Kyrgyzstan (1-0) and Tajikistan (5-0), will meet Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

The 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship is the official first edition of the CAFA Women’s Championship, an international women’s football tournament organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 8 to 20 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.