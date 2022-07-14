Vahid Amiri to be fit for 2022 World Cup [Report]

65 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran iconic midfielder Vahid Amiri has reacted to the speculations that he will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an injury.

Amiri underwent back surgery in mid-May and his doctor said that he needs 3-to-4 months to make a full recovery.

According to local media reports, the Persepolis player has not started his training yet and will most likely miss the World Cup.

“It’s not true. I have started my physical training and will be fit for the World Cup,” Amiri said.

“My doctor has told me I will be fit to represent Iran in the World Cup next month,” he added.

Amiri will be a key player for the Iran national football team in this year’s World Cup, where Iran’s first-round opponents include England, the U.S, and Wales.