Iran to play Uruguay in Vienna [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will reportedly play a friendly match with Uruguay in September.

Iran was supposed to face the South American team last month in Montevideo but Iran coach Dragan Skocic canceled the match due to the long distance.

Now, the media reports suggest that the teams will play in a friendly match on September 22 in Vienna, Austria.

La Celeste will also play Qatar in Vienna five days later. Uruguay are in Group H along with Portugal, Guinea, and South Korea.

Led by veteran strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, they also have Fede Valverde of Real Madrid and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo among their most important players.

Uruguay reached the last four in 2010 and has been a regular in the knockout stages since.

The match could be a real test for Iran, who lost to Algeria 2-1 in a friendly match in Doha in early June.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are in Group B along with favorites England, the U.S., and Wales.