Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s football team remained unchanged in the FIFA ranking released on Friday.

Iran remained 70th in the rankings.

Iran’s women’s football team coach Maryam Irandoost has recently stepped down from her role.

The U.S. football team leads the rankings, followed by Sweden, France, the Netherlands and Germany.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on Aug. 5.