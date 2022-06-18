FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the Asian contingent as record six teams qualify [Iran]

544 views

Wionews.com – NEW DELHI, This will be the first time that six countries from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will be taking part in a FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition kicks off in Qatar later this year.

The usual Asian heavyweights – Saudi Arabia, Iran, Australia, South Korea and Japan – have all booked their spot in the tournament while hosts Qatar will be making their debut.

The six teams will also take strength from the fact that the last time Asia hosted the tournament back in 2022, South Korea reached the semi-finals while Japan made it to the Round of 16.

With a few months to go ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, here’s a look at Iran, one of the six AFC teams which will be taking part in the competition.

Iran

Under the management of Dragan Skocic, Iran has the most impressive team in the AFC qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022. With most goals scored and the most points for any nation, Iran cruised past their opponents with their only loss coming against South Korea. Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun finished the campaign with 10 goals while his strike partner Mehdi Taremi provided able support. This will be Iran’s sixth appearance in the World Cup and with England, Wales and the United States in their group, it will be a tough job for them to reach the playoffs.