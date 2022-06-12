Algeria defeats Iran in friendly [VIDEO]

1,387 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, The Algerian national football team defeated Iran 2-1 in a friendly match held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar Sunday night.

Riad Benayad opened the scoring for Algeria two minutes before halftime.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh equalized the match for Iran in the 64th minute, but Algerian winger Mohamed El Amine Amoura scored the winner in the 82nd minute.

Dragan Skocic’s team continues to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the ‘Persian Leopards’ are drawn along with England, the U.S., and Wales in Group B.