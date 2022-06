14 views

Tehran Times – BANDAR ANZALI, Malavan football team won the title of the Iran First Division, known as Azadegan League, after edging past Vista 1-0.

In the match held in Bandar Anzali’s Ghayeghran Stadium, Hamid Kazemi scored the only goal of the match.

Malavan, which were founded in 1968, have already booked their place in the 2022/23 Iran Professional League.

Vista also were relegated to the Iran’s Second Division.