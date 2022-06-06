Persepolis complete signing of Morteza Pouraliganji

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club completed the signing of Iran international defender Morteza Pouraliganji on Monday.

The 30-year-old player has joined Persepolis on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Pouraliganji, who had revealed his desire to join Persepolis in March, is recovering from an ACL surgery.

Morteza has signed for Persepolis from Chinese club FC Shenzhen.

Pouraliganji is the second signing of the Iranian giants.

Persepolis also completed the signing of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand last week.