Former Esteghlal and TM midfielder Mehrabian dies

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Esteghlal, and Iran national football team midfielder Garnik Mehrabian passed away on Sunday.

He died in the U.S. at the age of 85.

Mehrabian was a member of Esteghlal’s football team from 1954 to 1963.

After retiring from professional football, Mehrabian was appointed as head coach of Iranian club Ararat Tehran. His success at the club earned Mehrabian the opportunity to coach both the Iran national under-20 football team and Iran national football team as an assistant.

He also coached Machine Sazi Tabriz and Emirati clubs Ras Al-Khaima and Dibba Al-Hisn.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.