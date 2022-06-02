IPL: Persepolis edge Fajr Sepasi, Gol Gohar defeats Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

37 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team edged past Fajr Sepasi 1-0 to finish runners-up in the 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Omid Alishah scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

Esteghlal finished in first place in the IPL with 68 points and Persepolis came second with 60 points.

The Reds will also most likely be handed a 3-0 win over Tractor by the federation’s Disciplinary Committee after the hosts’ fans threw objects at Persepolis players in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Stadium.



Other Results:

* Shahr Khodro 0 – 0 Foolad

* Gol Gohar 3 – 2 Zob Ahan

* Sepahan 1 – 1 Aluminum