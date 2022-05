20 views

Tehran Times – SIRJAN, Amir Ghalenoei signed a one-year contract extension with Gol Gohar football team on Thursday.

He was named head coach of the Sirjan-based club in September 2020.

Under his coaching, Gol Gohar finished in fifth place in the 2021/22 IPL season.

He is the most successful coach in the Iran Professional League and managed several clubs, including Esteghlal, Mes Kerman, Sepahan, and Tractor, with two of which he won a total of five championships and two Hazfi Cup titles.