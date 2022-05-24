Iran learns fate at AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

68 views

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, The qualifying cast for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 Qualifiers was finalized on Tuesday, and Iran learned about their rivals in the tournament.

Iran has been drawn into Group I along with Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts), and Laos.



A total of 44 participating Member Associations (MAs) were divided into 10 centralized qualifying groups, six of which will feature four teams, while four groups will include five sides when the Qualifiers take place from October 1 to 9, 2022.



Defending champions Japan, who have won the title three times, were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Jordan, Syria, Philippines and Turkmenistan.



Group B will feature hosts Indonesia, Malaysia, Palestine, Guam and UAE.



Oman will host Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon and Bahrain in Group C.



Bahrain have already qualified as hosts and their results will not be considered during the qualifiers. Two-time champions Saudi Arabia – who will host Group D – were drawn alongside India, Myanmar, Maldives and Kuwait.



Group E will feature Yemen, hosts Bangladesh, Singapore and Bhutan while Vietnam will welcome Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Nepal in Group F.



China PR, winners of the tournament in 1992 and 2004, will have Cambodia, Northern Mariana Islands and three-time semi-finalists Australia – the hosts – for company in Group G. Tajikistan, runners-up in 2018, will host Afghanistan, Timor-Leste and Mongolia in Group H.



Islamic Republic of Iran, Hong Kong, hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Laos were drawn in Group I while two-time winners Korea Republic will see action in Group J, which will be hosted by Uzbekistan. Brunei Darussalam and Sri Lanka complete the group.



The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams will join Bahrain in the Finals.