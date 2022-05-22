Iran may face Senegal in pre-WC friendly [Report]

163 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team will likely face African powerhouse Senegal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The football federation of Iran had previously announced a friendly match with Ecuador, but the two parties have been unable to confirm the match or a venue to host it.

Iran will meet Canada on June 5th in Vancouver, and the federation announced that they are ready to play the South American team in Toronto, however, difficulties faced in confirming a stadium for the game may see this plan fall through.

As a replacement, Dragan Skocicâ€™s team may play Senegal in Tehran if the match with Ecuador is canceled.

Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal has been drawn against hosts Qatar, the Netherlands, and Ecuador in Group A in the 2022 World Cup.

Iran, who are playing in their third straight World Cup after featuring in the 2014 and 2018 editions, are pitted in Group B along with England, the U.S., and one of Ukraine, Wales or Scotland.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar, from Nov. 21st to Dec. 18th.