Iran win CAFA U16 Championship

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran claimed the title of the 2022 CAFA U16 Championship on Friday.

The five-nation competition was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in an eight-day round-robin tournament.

The competition also served as crucial preparation for Octoberâ€™s AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Iran and Uzbekistan earned 10 points from four matches but Hossein Abdiâ€™s boys won the title thanks to a superior goal difference.

Iran and Uzbekistan shared a spoil in a 2-2 draw in the opening match.

Iran earned three successive wins over Afghanistan (1-0), Kyrgyzstan (2-0) and Tajikistan (7-0) and won the title.

Iranâ€™s Reza Ghandipour was also named the campaignâ€™s MVP.