Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in the 2022 CAFA U16 Championship on Monday.

The team was held to a 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan in the opening match on Friday.

The eight-day competition has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan together.

The 2022 CAFA U16 Championship takes place in the Republic Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.