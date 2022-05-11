Majid Hosseini scores as Kayserispor spoils Trabzonspor’s domestic double dream [VIDEO]

202 views

Daily Sabah – KAYSERI, Trabzonspor’s domestic double dream went up in smoke after Kayserispor beat the newly crowned SÃ¼per Lig champion 4-2 in the Turkish Cup semifinal second leg Tuesday.

With the win, host Kayserispor clinched its first ticket to the Turkish Cup final since 2008, with a 4-3 aggregate win.

On the night, however, Trabzonspor had drawn first blood. Anthony Nwakaeme successfully converted a penalty in the third minute after Lionel Carole had handled the ball inside the box.

The first half ended in a 1-0 lead for the visiting side.

Kayserispor struck back early in the second half. Winger Emrah BaÅŸsan scored from a solo effort in the area to level the match at 1-1 in the 48th minute.

Eleven minutes later, Kayserispor took a lead as Iranian defender Majid Hosseini unleashed a right-footed shot to beat Trabzonspor goalkeeper UÄŸurcan Ã‡akÄ±r.

Trabzonspor equalized in the 82nd minute when Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas fired to score from a low shot.

Kayserispor took the lead once again in the 91st minute when Mame Thiam scored from the penalty spot after his teammate BaÅŸsan was fouled in the area.

With Thiam’s goal, the score was tied 3-3 on aggregate.

Kayserispor’s BaÅŸsan still had one more left as he dribbled past a few Trabzonspor players and scored in the 96th minute in extra time to reserve a place in the 2022 Turkish Cup final.

The ball deflected off a Trabzonspor player to send goalkeeper Ã‡akÄ±r the other way, making it 4-2.

The 2008 Turkish Cup champion, Kayserispor will face the winner of the Sivasspor-Alanyaspor match in the final.

The semifinal second leg between Sivasspor and Alanyaspor will be played Wednesday.

Sivasspor holds a one-goal lead after winning the first leg 2-1 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.