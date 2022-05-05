IPL: Esteghlal held by Sepahan, Persepolis victorious over Paykan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

69 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran Professional League (IPL) leaders Esteghlal were held against Sepahan on Wednesday.

In the match held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Esteghlal defender Mohammad Daneshgar scored with a header just six minutes into the match.

Sepahan Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 14th minute.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, 10-man Persepolis defeated Paykan 2-0.

Hamed Pakdel opened the scoring for the hosts in the 16th minute.

Persepolis midfielder Omid Alishah was sent off in the 32nd minute for violent conduct.

Ali Nemati made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

Elsewhere, Shahr Khodro and Sanat Naft shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Havadar edged Zob Ahan 1-0 in Tehran, Foolad were held by Gol Gohar in Ahvaz and Aluminum played out a goalless draw against Nassaji.

With five weeks remaining, Esteghlal lead the table with 57 points, four points above Persepolis.