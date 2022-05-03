Iran weighing up friendly with Canada [Report]    

145 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran football federation is considering arranging a friendly match with the Canadian national football team.

Iran and Canada have both qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will have to play warm-up matches as part of the preparation for the prestigious event.

Iran is pitted against England, the U.S., and Ukraine/Scotland or Wales in Group B.

Canada is in Group F along with Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

Given the long distance of the assumed trip, the Iranian team would prefer to play more than one team in the region.

Ecuador is also reportedly a candidate for a friendly match.