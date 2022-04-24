Barnsley confirm departure of head coach Poya Asbaghi after relegation from Championship

44 views

The Athletic – BARNSLEY, Barnsley have announced the departure of head coach Poya Asbaghi after they were relegated from the Championship.

Assistant coach Ferran Sibila will also leave the club. Martin Devaney will be in caretaker charge for the remainder of the season.

Barnsley drop into League One having lost 2-1 to Huddersfield on Friday night. Peterborough were also relegated, while Derby County’s demotion was confirmed last week.

Asbaghi, 36, only took over in November after Markus Schopp was sacked. Barnsley had reached the Championship play-offs in 2020-21.

The Iranian-born Swede had earned a reputation for developing young talent, having won six of his 10 games in charge of the Sweden Under-21s, leaving them top of their European Championship qualifying group, and pushed Italy impressively in October.

He previously coached at Dalkurd FF and Gefle IF in the Swedish lower leagues, before ascending to the head-coaching role at Goteborg in the top tier. He led them to the 2020 Swedish Cup, beating Swedish giants Malmo in the final. Asbaghi left Goteborg in September 2020.

However, he struggled to impress his ideas on Barnsley, with the club winning only six games all season. They are rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

Speaking after his departure was confirmed, Asbaghi said: “I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months, this of course includes players, fans and staff. It’s been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons.”

Khaled El-Ahmad, chief executive officer added: “On behalf of Barnsley Football Club, I would like to thank both Poya and Ferran for their hard work and professionalism during a difficult time.

“Our search for a new coach has already started and an announcement will follow once that process is concluded.”

They play Blackpool at Oakwell on Tuesday night.