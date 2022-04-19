Iran World Cup 2022: Taking a look at Dragan Skocic’s squad

8 views

Four Four Two – LONDON, The Iran World Cup 2022 squad starts shaping up from here, as Dragan Skocic looks ahead to Qatar.

The Iran World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. Team Melli booked their spot at the tournament with a minimum of fuss, finishing top of their qualification group with eight wins in 10 games.

This will be Iran’s sixth appearance at the World Cup. They have never before advanced beyond the group phase and will be hoping to make history this year.

Iran World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Alireza Beiranvand (Boavista)

GK: Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal)

GK: Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina)

DF: Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb)

DF: Aref Gholami (Esteghlal)

DF: Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens)

DF: Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al-Ahli)

DF: Farshad Faraji (Persepolis)

DF: Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor)

DF: Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan)

DF: Danial Esmaeilifar (Sepahan)

MF: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens)

MF: Saeid Ezatolahi (Al-Gharafa)

MF: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)

MF: Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al-Ahli)

MF: Milad Sarlak (Persepolis)

MF: Kamal Kamyabinia (Persepolis)

MF: Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis)

MF: Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Esteghlal)

MF: Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi)

MF: Mehdi Mehdipour (Esteghlal)

FW: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Hull)

FW: Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen)

How many players are Iran allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

World Cup squads usually contain 23 players, and that is expected to be the case in 2022.

However, expanded squads were permitted for the most recent editions of the Copa America, European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations. There has been talk that FIFA could approve 26-man squads for the upcoming World Cup, but a decision has not yet been reached.

When will the final Iran 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December. The tournament was moved from its usual slot in June and July due to the extreme summer heat in Qatar.

The deadline for confirming World Cup squads is October 20 – 30 days before the competition gets under way with Senegal vs Netherlands. Teams are permitted to name their squads before then, but most managers will want to use the maximum amount of time afforded to them.

Who will make the final Iran 2022 World Cup squad?

Sardar Azmoun, somewhat unoriginally nicknamed the ‘Iranian Messi’, will be guaranteed a place on the plane as long as he is fit. The Bayer Leverkusen striker is Iran’s star man, having scored 40 goals in 62 outings for his country.

Ehsan Hajsafi of AEK Athens is Iran’s captain and most experienced player. He will be vital for Dragan Scocic’s side at the 2022 World Cup, where they have been drawn in a group alongside England, the USA and one of Ukraine, Scotland or Wales.

Another dead cert is Alireza Beiranvand, Iran’s first-choice goalkeeper. The 29-year-old plays his club football for Boavista and will be the man between the sticks in November.

At the other end of the field, AEK Athens forward Karim Ansarifard will be involved despite missing the recent qualifiers through injury.