2022 ACL: Sepahan held by Al Taawoun [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BURAIDAH, Sepahan football team of Iran was held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabiaâ€™s Al Taawoun early Tuesday in Group D of the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Sumayhan Al Nabit scored for Al Taawoun in the 47th minute and Shahriar Moghanlou equalized the match in the 65th minute.

Al Duhail of Qatar beat Pakhtakor 3-0 and went top of the group with nine points. Al Taawoun is second with seven points and Sepahan remains in third place with four points.

Uzbekistanâ€™s Pakhtakor is at the bottom of the table with three points out of four matches.