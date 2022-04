(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ARAK, Aluminum football team booked their place in the final match of the Iran Hazfi Cup on Monday.

The Arak-based football team edged past Khalij Fars Mahshahr 1-0 in the semifinals round at the Imam Khomeini Stadium.

Jamal Bazghani scored an own goal in the 69th minute, which was ultimately the match decider.

On Tuesday night, Nassaji will play Mes Kerman in the other semifinal in Tehran.