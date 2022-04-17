Iran national futsal player Esmaeilpour announces retirement

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team right winger Ahmad Esmaeilpour announced his retirement from national duty.

The 33-year-old player currently plays for Chinese futsal club, Shenzhen Nanling.

Esmaeilpour was a member of the Iran national futsal team that won the bronze medal in the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2016.

He also won the AFC Futsal Championship title with Iran in 2018.

“It was a tough decision to make. I wore Iran national team jersey 13 years ago and I never forget that great moment. I’ve retired from the National Team to give the young players more chance to play,” Esmaeilpour wrote on his Instagram account.