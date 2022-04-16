Taremi scores hattrick as FC Porto thrash Portimonense [VIDEO]

197 views

Portocanal.sapo.pt – PORTO, Leaders FC Porto thrashed Portimonense 7-0 this Saturday at home and provisionally increased their lead over champions Sporting from six to nine points, in a match on the 30th round of the Portuguese Football League.

Taremi, at 20, 34 and 47 minutes, the second from a penalty, Grujic, at 28, Evanilson, at 40 and 60, and Pepe, at 55, scored the goals of SÃ©rgio ConceiÃ§Ã£o’s men.

FC Porto, which reinforced the record of games without losing in the competition to 58, in a journey started in 2020/21, now has 82 points, against 73 of Sporting, who host Benfica on Sunday (third, with 64). Portimonense remained with 32, in 12th.

In the event that Sporting does not win on Sunday against Benfica, FC Porto could become national champions for the 30th time in the 31st round, in which they travel to Braga, on 25 April, the day on which the ‘lions’ play with Boavista, at Bessa.