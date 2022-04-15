Bandar Anzali stadium renamed in memory of Sirous Ghayeghran

37 views

Tehran Times – BANDAR ANZALI, A football stadium in Bandar Anzali city was renamed after a member of Iran’s 1990 Asian Games-winning squad Sirous Ghayeghran.

The Takhti Stadium in Bandar Anzali, north of Iran, was named after Ghayeghran, who was born in the city.

Ghayeghran was born in 1962 in Bandar Anzali and became one of Iran footballâ€™s greatest legends.

He inspired Iran to win the title in the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing. The iconic midfielder scored an extra-time goal against South Korea at the Workers’ Stadium.

Two years earlier, he had helped Iran national football team win a bronze medal in the AFC Asian Cup.

He represented Iran national football team 43 times and scored six goals for the team.

Ghayeghran started his playing career in Malavan in 1980 and played nine years for his hometown team.

Malavan Bandar Anzaliâ€™s fans chant his name in the stadium for more than two decades.

Ghayeghran was a role model for the Iranian football players because of his generosity.

He died along with his son in a fatal road accident in 1998 at the age of 36.