ACL 2022: 10-man Sepahan lose to Al Taawoun [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BURAIDAH, Al Taawoun boosted their hopes of a knockout stage berth after powering 3-0 past Sepahan in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2022 on Thursday.

Sepahan went to 10-man after Ezzat Pourghaz was shown a straight red card in the 10th minute.

With two minutes remaining to the first half, Nawaf Al Subhi opened the scoring for the Saudi Arabian team.

ZÃ© LuÃ­s made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 46th minute and Yazeed Al Bakr scored the third goal in the 77th minute.

Sepahan will play Al Taawoun on April 18th.