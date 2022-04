(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Nassaji football team is through to the semifinals of Iran’s Hazfi Cup after defeating Esteghlal in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium Monday night.

The match finished in a goalless draw after 120 minutes and Nassaji defeated Esteghlal 5-4 on penalties.

Sunday night, Persepolis had lost to Aluminum 3-2 at the Azadi Stadium.

Nassaji will play Mes Kerman and Aluminum play Khalij Fars Mahshahr in the semifinals.