Hazfi Cup: Persepolis knocked out in quarterfinals [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Yayha Golmohammadi’s Persepolis football team was knocked out of Iran’s Hazfi Cup Sunday night.

The Reds lost to Aluminum 3-2 in the quarterfinals in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Ehsan Pahlavan gave the hosts the lead just nine minutes into the match but Mohammadreza Azadi canceled out the goal in the 20th minute.

Mehdi Torabi doubled Persepolis’ lead in the first-half injury time from the penalty spot.

Eight minutes into the second half, Mohammad Alinejhad equalized the match with a long-range shot and Azadi completed his brace in the 65th minute.

Azadi could have scored Aluminum’s fourth goal in the 71st minute but Persepolis goalkeeper Ahmad Gohari saved his penalty.

Aluminum will play Khalij Fars Mahshahr in the semifinals round.

Monday night, Esteghlal will host Nassaji at the Azadi Stadium.