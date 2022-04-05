Preparation is the key to success: Skocic

246 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic says that they need to prepare well for the 2022 FIFA World Cup since it’s the key to success.

Iran has been drawn into Group B with England, the U.S., and one of either Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are looking to book a spot in the next stage for the first time.

The Croatian coach says that he expects the football federation of Iran to arrange good preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

“We’ve received several offers for the friendly matches and I expect the federation provides the best facilities for the national team,” Skocic said in an interview with state-run TV.

“We will do our best to advance. Iran wants to advance for the first time,” he said.

“I think our draw could have been worse. I didn’t like to be paired with Germany, the Netherlands, and Croatia,” Skocic said.

Iran will renew it’s World Cup rivalry against the U.S. in Doha. The Persians defeated the American team 2-1 in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

“There is some story between the two countries but we just think about football. We respect them as a strong opponent but we will show a strong performance against them.

Scotland, Wales or Ukraine? Which team he prefers to play?

“I don’t care about that. We will wait for play-off match and prepare ourselves for the winners,” he said.

“Iran football team have good training camp in Doha and it helps us prepare well for the World Cup. I expect 2022 FIFA World Cup to be one of the best World Cups in history in terms of organization.

“Iran is something different than people think. Everyone talks about the politics but I have never seen the hospitality that I have experienced in the country,” Skocic concluded.