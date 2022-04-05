IPL: Persepolis held by Havadar, 10-man Esteghlal draw with Paykan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

54 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis was held to a goalless draw against Havadar on Matchday 24 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

In the Match held in Tehran’s Pas Stadium, the Reds failed to win what was a must-win game.

Persepolis showed a lackluster performance against Havadar as

The Reds were also held to a 1-1 draw against Havadar in the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, Esteghlal missed a golden chance to move eight points clear at the top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

The Blues shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal was reduced to 10 men after Brazilian defender Raphael Silva was sent off in the 41st minute.

Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini was the Man of the Match.

In Isfahan, struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman earned a big 1-0 win over Zob Ahan and Gol Gohar seized a late 3-3 draw against rock-bottom Shahr Khodro in Sirjan.

Esteghlal sits six points clear of Persepolis at the top of the IPL table.