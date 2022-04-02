125 views

Randrlife.co.uk – DOHA, After Fridayâ€™s draw in Doha, most of the commentary and sub-geopolitical text were on the composition of Group B.

It was dedicated to teams from England, Iran and the United States, and will be completed with the winner of the play-off between Scotland and Ukraine. And Wales, who has already reached the World Cup finals.

â€“ Itâ€™s a political group, but Iâ€™m not a politician. I focus on football and sports are the best way for people to improve their relationship. This is an opportunity for a new chapter. Looking from a sports and football perspective, I think we could have been worse, for example in the group with Spain and Germany â€“ as assessed by SkociÄ‡.

As in the 1998 World Cup, the Americans again found Iranians. Both countries did not restore diplomatic relations after they broke off in 1980. Then the Iranian football players, in a gesture of conciliation, brought their rivals white roses. There was no courtesy on the field and the Arabian Gulf team won 2:1.

â€“ Weâ€™re 24 years into this event. I think the further away we are from the 1970s, the more developed both countries are. For us, it will be basically a football match â€“ announced Team USA coach, Greg Berhalter.