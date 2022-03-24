Iran lose to South Korea in 2022 World Cup qualifier [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – SEOUL, Iran football team lost to South Korea 2-0 in the penultimate match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The match was played in front of a sellout crowd in Seoul on Thursday.

Amir Abedzadeh failed to punch Son Heung-min’s ball just before the break.

South Korea doubled the lead in the 63rd minute after King Young Hwon’s back pass was finished off by King Young Hwon.

Sardar Azmoun failed to halve the deficit in the 80th minute after his header was saved by South Korea goalkeeper.

Substitute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also came close to reducing the gap

in the 85th minute but the ball went wide left.

With one match remaining, the Taeguk Warriors lead the way at 23 points, one point ahead of Iran.

Iran will take on Lebanon on Tuesday while South Korea closes out the qualifying round against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.