IPL: Tehran derby, a title decider

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Tehran derby may be the most important match in the entire careers of Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi and Esteghlal trainer Farhad Majidi.

Persepolis sits second in Iran Professional League (IPL), six points behind leaders Esteghlal.

A loss will cost the title for Persepolis and former Iran defender, Golmohammadi. On the other hand, Esteghlal could bring an end to their nine-year title drought with a win.

Majidi will, without a shadow of a doubt, be a hero for the Bluesâ€™ fans with a win over their archrivals.

With six weeks to spare, Esteghlal could win the title with a win in the match.

Persepolis has won the IPL title in the past five seasons and looks to win that for the sixth time in a row. To lose against Esteghlal means they will have an impossible mission to make history and must try in the next season.

The match will be held in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium and the fans can enter into the stadium after about two years.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have played each other 97 times with Esteghlal narrowly leading the encounters by 26 wins to 25 with 46 draws.