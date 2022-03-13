Iran thrash Tajikistan in CAFA U18 Womenâ€™s Championship

8 views

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran football team thrashed Tajikistan 11-0 at the CAFA U18 Womenâ€™s Championship on Sunday.

Iran captain Negin Zandi found the back of the net four times in this match.

Zahra Masoumi scored a hat-trick.

Sara Didar, Hasti Forouzandeh, Kimia Kafi and Mohadase Zolfi each scored a goal.

Tajikistan were reduced to 10 just seven minutes into the match and Iranâ€™s Fatemeh Pasandideh was also shown a red card in the 24th minute.

Iran had started the competition on Friday with a 1-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Four Central Asian teams take their first preparatory steps on the road to the 2024 AFC U20 Womenâ€™s Asian Cup as Tajikistan plays host.

The tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz Republic in the round-robin event, which will give young prospects the chance to shine on the regional stage.

This tournament feature players from the age group that will compete in the opening qualification stage of AFC U20 Womenâ€™s Asian Cup, which is scheduled to be held in March 2023.

All six matches will be held at Central Republican Stadium, where the action will conclude on Tuesday.